GAICO makes monetary donation to GCF

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) recently received a timely boost for its virtual, in-school programme and other planned initiatives via a substantial monetary contribution from Komal Singh of Gaico Construction Inc.

The construction company’s donation amounted to three hundred thousand dollars. Singh, who is the General Manager of the company, expressed great satisfaction at being able to support the efforts of the federation in bringing its chess initiatives to as many persons as possible especially children.

At this time when most are struggling with finding resources, the company views this relationship with the federation as its civil responsibility to support Guyana’s