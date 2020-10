A Police Constable attached to the Fort Wellington Police Station died yesterday after he crashed into a parked trailer on the Fellowship Public Road, at Mahaicony.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement, the accident that claimed the life of Raoul Archer occurred around 6 pm yesterday.

At the time, Archer was driving a car, with licence plate PYY 2468, proceeding east along the northern drive lane at a fast rate when he lost control and crashed into a parked trailer.