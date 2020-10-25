IT issues delay salaries for some gov’t agencies – Edghill

Works Minister Juan Edghill, who has been performing the duties of Finance Minister, yesterday said the ministry and budget agencies are working to address the delay in the payment of salaries to workers at some government agencies.

“Technical difficulties experienced with the IT system resulted in extended downtime hours and have contributed to this delay,” Edghill explained in a terse statement yesterday.

He added that officers are working throughout the weekend to ensure those affected agencies are resolved and salaries are deposited into bank accounts early in the new week.

Edghill said the Ministry of Finance regrets any inconvenience the situation may have caused.