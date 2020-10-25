Lindener makes her own success with launch of skincare line

Lindener Letecia Allicock is looking to ‘clean up’ with her natural body scrubs and lotions, which she recently put on the local market to great reviews and requests for more from customers.

Allicock opened her skincare and hair products business a year ago. Prior to that she was selling accessories, under the same label, ‘Pink Signature,’ a venture she started in 2016.

The entrepreneur said that since she was a teenager, she has had a skincare and hair care regimen. People always complimented her on her shiny hair and moisturized skin and questioned what she used. Access to research via the internet inspired her to begin making products for both hair and skin. Allicock explained that before she put her products on the market, she tested them on herself to see how they worked.