Pomeroon resort reopens doors to nature lovers

After seven months of being closed to the public as a result of COVID-19, resorts have been given the go-ahead to reopen once they follow prescribed protocols, including ensuring that they have ventilated areas for socialising, as well as sanitisers and sinks always available. Visitors are required to wear their face masks when socialising.

Adel’s Resort, a nature lovers’ paradise at the head of the Akiwini Creek, Pomeroon, is one of the places now once again accessible. Surrounded by a flower garden as well as a kitchen garden that provides strictly organic fruits and vegetables, Adel’s offers a fresh experience.

A bowl of fruits always decorates the dining table. Bird feeders sit in various locations and are frequently visited by a variety of species of birds. Fruits are laid out for them yet as fast as they come they go, never long enough to be captured in a photo. Monkeys are often seen jumping from limb to limb, or tree to tree, chattering as they go. The noisiest are the parrots. Often the parrots are seen more than heard as they blend right in with the trees around. They love to dwell between a cluster of palm trees which bear a fruit they love to eat. A wooden swing hangs from a giant mangrove tree that displays roots above the ground.