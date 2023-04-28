Adel’s Rainforest Resort: A story of staying power

Of all the accomplishments that are linked to the Adel Rainforest Resort at Pomeroon, the owner, Zena Stoll is probably proudest of the establishment’s cuisine. Once we arrived there she lost no time in regaling us with stories about its menus. Hers is what she calls an organic menu…its continuity interrupted by the intervention of the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods of 2021 and 2022, which decimated 90% of the fruit and vegetables that were so critical to her culinary offerings. The recovery effort is still very much extant at this time. She has begun to re-plant and is seeing progress.

Arriving at Adel’s Rainforest Resort is, in itself, an interesting experience. The facility is situated at the mouth of the Akawini Creek, half an hour’s boat ride from Charity. However preoccupied we may be about our oil bonanza, we are unlikely to ‘go places’ globally except the country as a whole becomes more mindful of its environmental responsibilities. The pockets of garbage (mostly coconuts, plastics and food boxes) bobbing about at various points in the Pomeroon River amounts to a national disgrace in a wider world in which the preservation of the environment is close to the top of the global ‘to do’ agenda. This is not something that we have to live with. Apart from being decidedly ugly these pockets of refuse can cause accidents that could take lives. It would do little harm for the authorities to undertake a ‘PR Pitch’ on this issue.