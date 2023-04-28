Trinidad chomping at the bit over delay to Dragon gas project with Venezuela

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is reportedly becoming increasingly unhappy over what has become a protracted delay in moving ahead with the channelling of natural gas to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member country from Venezuela, under the so-called Dragon gas extraction project, between the two countries.

The April 26 edition of the Trinidad and Tobago daily, The Express, notes than it has been “more than a month” since the signing of what it described as “a confidentiality agreement” between the two countries “on the extraction and movement of the natural gas” but that the project “is nowhere closer to bringing much needed natural gas from Venezuela to these shores”.