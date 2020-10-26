GECOM silent on inquiry about election expenses of parties

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has not replied to an October 12, 2020 letter from commentator Christopher Ram requesting copies of the declaration of expenses by political parties which contested the March 2nd general elections.

Ram had written GECOM Chair Claudette Singh pointing out that according to Section 108 of the Representation of the People Act, the election agent of each group of candidates has to forward to the Chief Election Officer a return in Form 26 of the Act.

He pointed out that this return was due no later than 35 days following the declaration of the result which would have been September 7th. Ram also pointed out that in the absence of an authorised excuse the failure to comply “constitutes an illegal practice”.