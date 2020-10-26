Agri Minister issues ‘attitude’ warning to GuySuCo managers

During a recent meeting with several senior managers from the Albion, Rose Hall and Skeldon Estates, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said that the ‘top heavy’ attitudes of managers when dealing with lower level staff must be corrected.

“Over the years, some managers from several estates have developed an attitude that is not conducive to a proper functioning establishment and, as a result, workers have been complaining bitterly about the way the estates are functioning. Since taking office, several workers from a number of estates have been coming to my weekly open days to complain about the attitudes of some of you. One worker even informed me of an incident where they told a manager that there (was damage) to a structure and that repairs should be done and the manager said to wait until its broken. Those types of attitudes and behaviours will not be tolerated,” Mustapha said, according to a release yesterday from his ministry.