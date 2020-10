Inventory to be done of urgent needs of the elderly -deHaas

Chairman of the National Commission on the Elderly, Clyde deHaas says that the Board will conduct an inventory of the urgent needs and challenges that the aged and institutions dealing with them are confronted with on a daily basis.

This is according to a release yesterday from the Ministry of Social Protection.

He said that the involvement of all stakeholders through consultations and surveys will be used to execute the inventory exercise.