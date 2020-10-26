Occupation survey to be done of Sarah Johanna -as gov’t seeks solution to standoff between squatters, owner

An occupation survey of Sarah Johanna on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) will be undertaken as the government tries to quell a dispute that has arisen between squatters and the person who is claiming ownership of the lands.

On Friday afternoon, a government team comprising Attorney General, Anil Nandlall; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and representatives of the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GL&SC) visited Sarah Johanna to address the issues in contention.

Last Wednesday, the protesters and others picketed over what they said were plans by the person claiming ownership of the land to evict them.