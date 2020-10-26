Truth is only basis for realization of lasting reconciliation

Dear Editor,

We need to pay more attention to governance in our society and ensure that we do not mix up our apples and oranges. I noticed recently that the 12 Top performers for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) were given stationery supply grants from several businesses; these included, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Fibre Tech Plastics and SuperBet. I would like to state that the Ministry of Education ought not to be forming partnerships with gaming and betting companies.

What was even more disturbing, is that this partnership was to reward our Grade Six students who had performed well in the recent exams, now these children are eleven and twelve years old. The Ministry of Education has a responsibility to ensure that our young children have age-appropriate exposure.

I was equally alarmed having perused the Ministry of Education website and having seen an article referencing the partnership. Additionally, the Minister herself had delivered remarks at the ceremony.

The Ministry of Education ought to be more selective with its choice of partnerships. While I understand that private sector organisations will be exploring partnerships with public sector agencies, these partnerships must be in context and appropriate. Similarly, if the Ministry of Public Health is promoting a programme on lung disease, I do not expect them to partner with a tobacco company in that programme.

Partnership add value, what is the added value that SuperBet is bringing to 11 and 12 year- old top performers at the NGSA? I do not think any, but what is the added value that the Ministry of Education brings to SuperBet? Enormous – credibility, publicity, etc.

It would be more appropriate for SuperBet to form partnerships with perhaps adult sports agencies whose participants are over eighteen years.

What actions should be taken hereafter: the Ministry of Education should remove from its website, references to the partnership with SuperBet. If SuperBet has any reference to the partnership with the Ministry of Education and the NGSA students on its website, it should be taken off immediately. Surely the awards were already made, so I would suggest that they remain as is, however, this blunder should not occur again. There should be rules guiding these engagements.

This is not intended to negate the intention of SuperBet as a private sector enterprise endeavouring to give back to society through its corporate social responsibility programme, however, my point is that, it has to be done in an appropriate manner. The Government of Guyana has obligations as it relates to the rights of children and their care and protection.

Yours faithfully,

Audreyanna Thomas