Gov’t should stop awarding contracts to private security services

Dear Editor,

Given the many complaints of exploitation of security guards recently recognized by the Ministry of Labour, and in keeping with the promise to provide 50,000 jobs, it is my view that the government should rethink its position in awarding contracts to private security services.

Apart from dispelling fears of nepotism in the awarding of contracts it will also save millions of dollars given to a third party, who, as indicated, exploits their workers.

All it requires is an efficient administrative unit managed by an ably qualified, honest and competent manager. One such person who is already in employment at the Ministry of Labour is Francis Carryl, with a wealth of experience in industrial relations and the Labour Laws, hence my advocacy.

An effective and efficient unit will ensure that guards are provided with the following:

(a) Right calculation of their overtime and leave entitlement;

(b) Security of tenure;

(c) Guaranteed payment of the minimum wage;

(d) Deduction of N.I.S. contribution which will guarantee benefits during and after their tenure at age 60;

(e) In the absence of a pension scheme, a guaranteed severance pay at retirement in keeping with the T.E.S.P.A;

(f) Premium time for Sundays and Public Holidays in keeping with the Factories Act;

(g) Prompt payment of wages;

(h) Options of working to age 65 when old age pension becomes eligible adding to their N.I.S. pension;

(i) Lesser instances of exploitation from unscrupulous supervisors; and

(j) Less labour turnover.

Some security services also overbill the government for services not provided, e.g. charging for three guards when only two are provided.

And, with the provision of the foregoing, security guards will be motivated to perform more efficiently.

Yours faithfully,

D Sookdeo