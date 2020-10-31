No justice, no confidence

The police are responsible for enforcing the law. They work to ensure our safety and to maintain the peace. We expect that the police would not be prejudiced in the performance of their duties. We expect that they will not be bought and will at all times uphold the law. Upstanding, perceptive and intelligent are adjectives that should accurately describe members of our police force. In a world where truth, justice and righteousness are the pillars on which our society stands, the police should be seen as agents of inspiration and change. Is this so for the Guyana Police Force? Do Guyanese have confidence in the Guyana Police Force? When we see our officers, do we experience a sense of pride? Do they inspire us? Are they feared, detested or respected?

When the people lose respect and confidence in the police force, we risk descending into a state of chaos. We risk the lives of our police officers. It was just a few months ago when officers were attacked in Berbice during the elections drama. It was just a couple of weeks ago when a video surfaced on social media of officers being threatened by a man with a cutlass. It is evident that some citizens of this country do not respect the police. What we have is a love-hate relationship between the police and citizens. The actions of the citizens who harm and threaten the police are often condemned. When the work of the police is outstanding, we praise them. But we are not blind to their failings, which often seem to overshadow the good work they do.

Do we believe that all resources are utilized and genuine efforts are made by the Guyana Police Force to solve every crime in this country?

I have not had much dealings with the police. Twice within the last few years I had to make reports. In the first instance I dealt with an officer who struggled to write the report. In the second, there was no urgency to take my report. Eventually, but unenthusiastically, someone listened. I left the station knowing that nothing would come of it.

Perhaps my experiences were rare occurrences. Is it that the force is tarnished by just a few? Perhaps. But when justice is denied and people’s rights are disregarded, the police will lose credibility. Recently we saw several instances of staff of GECOM being arrested. They were accused of election fraud and charged. A few members of the opposition were also arrested and charged. Based on some reports it would appear that the police disregarded the rights of some of the people who were arrested. Whether it was holding them beyond the lawful time or the conditions in which they were detained, the police seemed not to care. We all are at risk when we are silent and allow the police to disregard the rights of our people. We do not want our society to descend into a state where it is the people against the police, and where the people believe they have to defend themselves against the police or that they would have seek justice on their own.

Can we say confidently say that all officers of the police force cannot be bought? No. And it should concern us that there are those rogue elements within the force who believe that they can trample the rights of the citizens of this country without fear of being held to account. We remember the days when there were too many occurrences of the police brutality, and far worse.

We are also observing the actions concerning the investigation into the deaths of the Henry cousins and Haresh Singh. Many believe we are watching the making of cold cases. They have already lost confidence that the police will solve these crimes. There are those who believe the killers are being protected. These allegations add to the tension surrounding the cases. If the Guyana Police Force does not solve those crimes, more people will forever lose confidence and respect for it.

I saw a report about an incident that occurred in Corentyne a few days ago. After the alleged rape of a nine-year-old child, the alleged rapist was beaten by members of the community. Guyana’s children, we know, are the most unprotected citizens of this country. Their cries often go unheard and their innocence is often stripped away before they can even fully comprehend the meaning of life. There are children in this country who have experienced enough trauma for a lifetime. When we examine the moral decay in our society, it can be assumed that much of it leads back to childhood trauma.

The police condemned those who engaged in the attacks on the accused rapist. In the report, it was said that persons who participated might be charged since some of them were known. I understand why they were condemned by the police since there are laws that govern this land.

I, however, felt no sympathy for the accused. I can never feel sympathy for those who sexually molest and rape children. I do not believe that they deserve mercy. I believe that if we purge our society of such degenerates, a healthier and more stable nation will emerge.

I read the comments on the story and the people were in agreement with the vigilante justice. Some said he should have been killed or castrated. People said how tired they were of unsolved cases. The murders of the Henrys were repeatedly mentioned – the fact that little progress has been made in solving their murders.

The deaths of the Berbice boys hurt this nation, especially when the details emerged about how the Henrys were killed. While the police are successful in solving many crimes, we know that many of the guilty continue to enjoy freedom. Families are left without answers and justice. Even though many have lost hope in the police solving the Berbice murders, we still hope that they will.

The police must work to gain and maintain the confidence and trust of the people. This means they must respect the rights of the people and work genuinely to solve every crime that occurs. Not all crimes will be solved, but the people can tell when there are cover-ups. Guyana cannot descend into a state where the people believe there are no other options but vigilante justice.