A policeman was yesterday arrested during a sting operation after he was allegedly caught soliciting money from a member of the public who wished to avoid prosecution.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that around 10.20am on Tuesday, three uniformed ranks visited the Georgetown house of a mechanic and informed him that he was wanted at the North Ruimveldt police outpost in connection with a matter.

The man was subsequently arrested and escorted to the outpost.