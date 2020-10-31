Guyanese-born woman to take up key finance post at Ontario university

Twenty-seven years after migrating to Canada, a Guyanese-born woman is slated to take up her new post as vice-president of finance and operations at the University of Guelph in the province of Ontario, where thousands of her countrymen and women live, the Guelph Mercury Tribune reported this week.

The publication reported that St Joseph’s Health Centre Guelph Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sharmilla Rasheed will slip into her new role on December 3.

Before joining St Joseph’s, she was Pro-gramme Manager at St Mary’s General Hospital from 2010 and then Deputy Chief Financial Officer at St Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton in 2014. She is married with three sons and emigrated to Waterloo Region from Guyana in 1993.