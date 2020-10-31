Court frees firemen accused of stealing from crashed Fly Jamaica plane

Three firefighters who were accused of stealing items from the site where a Fly Jamaica plane crash landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, almost two years ago, have been freed of the charge after a court upheld no-case submissions made by their attorneys earlier this week.

Aubrey Frank of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway; Jamie Kingston, of D’Urban Street, Lodge and Roiden Kennedy, of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were accused of having under their control articles reasonably suspected to have been stolen on November 9, 2018 at CJIA.

They were charged before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. The trio denied the allegation and were placed on $100,000 bail each.