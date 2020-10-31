Opposition intensifies criticism of gov’t over pandemic

The opposition APNU+AFC today again accused the government of bungling the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic citing the 103 deaths since the PPP/C took over on August 3rd and the rapidly rising number of cases.

An edited statement from APNU+AFC follows:

The bungling of the management of the spread of COVID-19 by the PPP regime continues to intensify as deaths and the number of confirmed cases continue to soar.

The regime has now reduced the curfew hours to 10:30pm to 4am for the month of November.

This is even as October was the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Guyana with 44 deaths and 1249 confirmed cases as at October 30th. The total number of deaths is now at 124 and the total number of confirmed cases is 4143.

The PPP regime and its Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony have proven, over the three months that they have been in office, that they are incapable of managing the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana.

Dr. Anthony, his battery of political advisors at the Ministry of Health and the PPP regime are all seemingly without a clue. Guyanese have been left to fend for themselves with isolation facilities being closed down and persons who test positive being told to home isolate without any monitoring.

The APNU+AFC Coalition and indeed the vast majority of Guyanese have lost all confidence in the capacity of the PPP regime to manage the spread of COVID-19.

It is instructive to note that during the five month period from March to July when COVID-19 was present in Guyana and the APNU+AFC Coalition was in government, there was a total of 474 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

For the three month period between August 3 to October 30 when the PPP has been in government, there have been a startling 103 deaths and 3669 confirmed cases.

The PPP is attempting to dupe Guyanese that the increase in confirmed cases is as a result of increased testing but this is misleading. The number of deaths under the PPP is the clearest indicator that the PPP is without any viable plan to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana.

The APNU+AFC Coalition implores all Guyanese to take all precautions as prescribed by the public health officials and to protect themselves at all times.

FACTS OF COVID-19 DEATHS & CONFIRMED CASES IN GUYANA

First recorded case: March 11, 2020

Number of confirmed cases from March 11 to August 2: 474

Number of COVID-19 deaths from March 11 to August 2: 21

———-

Number of confirmed cases from August 3 to October 30: 3669

Number of COVID-19 deaths from August 3 to October 30: 103

Number of COVID-19 deaths in August: 19

Number of COVID-19 deaths in September: 41

Number of COVID-19 deaths in October: 44

———-

March 31: 2 deaths, 12 confirmed cases

April 30: 9 deaths, 82 confirmed cases

May 31: 12, 153 confirmed cases

June 30: 12 deaths, 245 confirmed cases

July 31: 20 deaths, 413 confirmed cases

August 2: 21 deaths, 474 confirmed cases

August 31: 39 deaths, 1306 confirmed cases

Sept 30: 80 deaths, 2894 confirmed cases

Oct 30: 124 deaths, 4143 confirmed cases