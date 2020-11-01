Albouystown teen’s murder sees family lose unexpected breadwinner

At the time of his death nearly three weeks ago, Jumal Park, 16, was an unlikely breadwinner for his family, which he had been supporting with his earnings from his work at a city wash bay.

According to his mother, security guard Shondell Wright, and a sister, Aneisa, Park, the sixth of seven siblings, was eager to assist his family, which had seen him make an early exit from the school system.

A former student of Charlestown Secondary, Park, of 162 Non Pareil Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, dropped out of school when he was in Fourth Form and began working at a bakery, where he washed and greased baking pans. His sister said this work ran so late that Park was happy when he eventually got a job at the wash bay, which meant earlier hours.