Guyana Restaurant Week to be held under strict COVID-19 regulations

Guyana Restaurant Week will return in November but under strict COVID-19 regulations and with its focus on delivery options, says head of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Mitra Ramkumar.

Following the guidelines of the World Health Organisation and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Ramkumar told Stabroek News that restaurants will be operating in a safe environment.

Ramkumar believes that with the recently gazetted relaxed measures, restaurants will be able to host persons in a safe environment but they are pushing for the use of delivery services. This idea was birthed out of the fact that many restaurants do not have the capacity for outdoor dining.

Guyana Restaurant Week will be hosted from November 20-29. The event is usually held twice yearly but this is the first time for the year it is being held.

According to Ramkumar, tables will be spaced at a physical distance of about 2 meters (6 ft).

Members of staff are required to supervise physical distancing at waiting-areas and queues.

Menus will be displayed on chalkboards, or on biodegradable or disposable menus. Where not possible, he said the menus will be sanitised after each guest interaction.

Tables in the dining areas will be wiped and sanitized before a new group of guests is seated.

The THAG head added that condiments such as sugars, sauces, and meal accompaniments, will be brought to the table in single-use, single-serve packaging, while cutlery will be provided in a closed, paper sleeve. A napkin will also be provided.

Other measures implemented can be viewed on THAG’s website https://www.thag.co/grw/covid19

As of Friday many restaurants had not yet signed up for this year’s event. However, Rajkumar anticipates that within the coming days, eateries will come on board.

Guyana Restaurant Week takes place over a period of 10 days at select restaurants in Guyana. These restaurants come together to offer special menus and wine, priced just right to attract new customers and treat the regulars.

Restaurant Week started in 2014 with some restaurants boasting huge turnouts and new faces. Each year we expect more participating restaurants and creative menu choices, THAG’s website said.

Foodies can enjoy delicious cuisine as low as $3,000 for lunch, or $5,000/$6,000 for dinner depending on the restaurant.