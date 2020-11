Residents of Moraikobai, Region 5 can look forward to improved water supply system in the near future, a release from the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) said yesterday.

This follows an assessment of their situation by Minister within the Ministry of Housing & Water, Susan Rodrigues.

The village of Moraikobai, which has a population of approximately 1200 persons, is being served by a single shallow well that was drilled some years ago, GWI said.