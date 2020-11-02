Police probing suspected murder of Meten-Meer-Zorg labourer

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Keron Williams, a 20 year-old labourer of Meten- Meer- Zorg, Ocean Garden, WCD which occurred about 5.15 pm at the aforementioned address.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim and a suspect known as `Grasie’ were imbibing in the said area and about 30 minutes later the victim was discovered with injuries to his left shoulder, he was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 5.20 pm.

Persons were questioned in relation to the incident, but no useful information was received, the suspect who is still at large is being sought by the police.

Investigations are still ongoing.