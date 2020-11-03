Assault case against Chris Barnwell dismissed

The case against cricketer Christopher Barnwell of assaulting a policeman during a match was on Friday dismissed by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.

Barnwell, of Lot 8 Albert Street, Georgetown, was on August 4th 2019 charged with assaulting a police officer during a cricket match. When he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday last, the matter was dismissed.

During his first appearance, Barnwell pleaded not guilty to the charge that stated that on March 23rd 2019, at the Police Ground, Eve Leary he assaulted a police officer. His attorney, Savannah Barnwell, told the court that Barnwell had no conviction against him and he was released on $30,000 bail.

According to reports, Barnwell and the police officer were playing on opposing sides at the Police Ground when a fight started and the officer was pushed by Barnwell.