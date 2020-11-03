Court to rule next Friday on charge against ex-cops accused of businessman’s murder

Magistrate Fabayo Azore is expected to rule next Friday in the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge against two of the three men accused of the 2017 murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio.

The charge against former Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman and Constable Jamenson Williams states that on October 12th, 2017, at Stanley Place and David Street, Kitty, they murdered Scipio, a well-known businessman, in the course or furtherance of a robbery. Another man, Aubrey Bobb, was also charged with the October 12, 2017 murder. He is currently awaiting trial at the High Court for the crime.