Guyana abstained on OAS resolution on Venezuela elections

Guyana was one of nine countries which abstained when the Organization of American States (OAS) passed a resolution condemning upcoming elections in Venezuela as unlikely to meet the “minimum conditions for…democratic electoral processes in keeping with international standards.”

According to the resolution a recognition of the elections to the National Assembly of Venezuela will depend on the existence of the necessary conditions of freedom, justice, impartiality, and transparency, with guarantees for the participation of all political actors and citizens.

Also required is a release of political prisoners, under reasonable deadlines for their organization, and independent and credible international electoral observation.