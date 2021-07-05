Guyana supported OAS resolution condemning arrests by Nicaraguan govt

Guyana on June 15 voted with 25 other members of the Organisation of American States (OAS) to condemn the arrest of members of the political opposition and independent media in Nicaragua and to urge the current Nicaraguan government to implement necessary electoral reform measures to ensure the scheduled November 2021 elections are free and fair.

The resolution was passed in keeping with previous statements, resolutions and mandates, adopted by the OAS since 2018, in support of the restoration of democratic institutions and respect for human rights in Nicaragua.

According to the preamble the OAS is alarmed at the recent deterioration of the political climate and human rights situation in Managua, including the misuse of legislation and actions to intimidate and threaten members of the opposition and the press and to restrict political participation.

In light of this reality the OAS Permanent Council has concluded that the measures adopted by the Government of Nicaragua do not meet the conditions for transparent, free and fair elections to which all member states have committed under the Inter-American Democratic Charter. The failure to meet these conditions have “called into question the legitimacy of the November elections as presently being organized” and led to the resolution which was passed.

The organisation has resolved to express grave concern with the fact that the Government of Nicaragua has not implemented electoral reform measures consistent with applicable international standards.

It has unequivocally condemned the arrest, harassment, and arbitrary restrictions placed on presidential candidates, political parties, and independent media and called for the immediate release of presidential candidates and all political prisoners.

Further the OAS has resolved to strongly urge the Government of Nicaragua to implement without delay legislative and other measures to promote transparent, free and fair elections in November, including welcoming OAS and other international election observers.

They have also resolved to monitor the electoral process in Nicaragua, for its consideration and possible submission to the General Assembly.

The resolution was adopted by a majority vote with most of the Caribbean Community including Guyana voting in favour. Specifically Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Grenada, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela voted for the resolution while Dominica, Honduras, Mexico, Argentina and Belize abstained and Bolivia, Nicaragua and St. Vincent and the Grenadines voted against.