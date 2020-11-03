Chung’s Global Enterprises has been misrepresented and unfairly treated

Dear Editor,

Chung’s Global Enterprises (CGE) prides itself in the highest quality work and strict adherence to contractual obligations. We are solidly committed to transparency and accountability particularly for the taxpayers-funded projects we undertake. It is our firm belief that we have been misrepresented and unfairly treated during the lifespan of this project (Construction of the Ministry of Health Head Office Phase 1).

We therefore find it necessary to break our silence and respond to the claims made in an article titled, “Govt’s terminates contract for new Health Ministry head office – cites delay, bloated cost, plans lawsuit against contractor,” published in the Stabroek News on the 1st November, 2020.

CGE hopes that the following factual statement brings much needed clarity to the issues raised in the public domain.

Facts of the matter are:

September 2, 2019 Variation Items include in Revised Bill of Quantities:

1. Curtain Walls design

2. Window layout and design and specifications

3. Elevator Design and specifications

4. HVAC System design and specifications

5. Electrical Systems and arrangements

6. CCTV

7. Plumbing Systems and arrangements January 2020,

Additional Variation Items

1. Building Footprint Extension

2. Connection of Block Works to Steel frame

3. Revision to Electrical Systems and arrangements

The Revised Bills of Quantities represent a completely different project scope. The revised bill of quantities was not prepared by CGE, it was prepared by the MOH’s representative VIKAB; it should be noted that our First Revised Pricing was submitted in October, 2019 but due to continued negotiations with VIKAB we were able to submit our final price on August 3rd, 2020 supported by quotations from our suppliers. Furthermore, our final price on the revised BOQ was within the estimated price that VIKAB came up with when they priced same.

Our first discussion regarding revised scope of work was in April 2018. The said revised drawings were never received until Septem-ber 2nd, 2019. This was one year and 5 months after our initial agreement on the way forward and almost 2 years after the contract was awarded.

CGE is committed to ensuring the highest quality of work. We reject any insinuation that we have erred and or failed to honour our contractual obligations. Further, we have worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure that this project was executed in a timely and professional manner. Though, however, the aforementioned issues thwarted our best intentions.

At Chung’s Global Enterprise we are eternally committed to the growth and development of our country. As such, we welcome any scrutiny that allows all the facts and details to be available in an open and transparent manner. We have no interest in wasting taxpayers’ dollars on a matter that could have been amicably resolved.

Yours faithfully,

Mrs Keisha Chung

General Manager

Chung’s Global Enterprises