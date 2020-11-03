These electoral officers are innocent until proven guilty

Dear Editor,

Stabroek News’ editorial `Local government elections’ (SN, 2nd November 2020) makes interesting reading.

Although I abhor what Clairmont Mingo, Keith Lowenfield, et al did during the 2020 Elections I would like to point out they have been charged but not convicted as yet by a Court of Law and as such they are innocent until proven guilty.

Similarly, Irfaan Ali is innocent until proven guilty by a Court of Law even though the charges have been dropped because of his position.

What should happen is that those charged should be suspended pending the outcome of their Court case.

This also means that Irfaan Ali should consider resigning as President of Guyana and face the politically inspired charges against him.

In concluding, Local Government Elections should be held as soon as possible. Funds should be made available to start the preparation for LGE.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori

Editor’s note: Stabroek News recognises that Messrs Lowenfield and Mingo et al are entitled to due process. However, the criminal charges against the electoral officials do not prevent GECOM from disciplining them based on their performance or lack thereof during the election period.