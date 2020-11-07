Trans Guyana seeking to build South American connections with new Barbados service

With the launch of its service on the Guyana to Barbados route, Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) is aiming to bridge connections to South America, according to Managing Director Alexandra Correia.

“This is a part of our larger plans. We are looking to form connections to the rest of South America. We have operations in Lethem already so we are looking to connect travelers with the rest of South America. A lot of tourist are already coming to Barbados so we are starting here,” Correia told Stabroek News.

TGA began operating commercial flights out of Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA) on Sunday. The move comes months after the local airline has been operating repatriation flights between Guyana and Barbados. This is the airlines second regional route. The airline also operates between Guyana and Suriname.