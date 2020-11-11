IDB approves US$22m COVID loan for Guyana

Guyana’s efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 have been boosted by a US$22 million loan approved by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the purchase of medical equipment and personal protective equipment for frontline workers among other things. A release from the IDB on Monday explained that the sum which was released under the Contingent Credit Facility for Natural Disaster and Public Health Emergencies will be used to finance public expenditures necessary to contain transmission of the disease and mitigate further health and economic consequences.

Specifically the loan is earmarked for the purchase of medical equipment, laboratory equipment and inputs, ambulances, and personal protective equipment for health workers, surveillance officers, border personnel.