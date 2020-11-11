Regent St fire was caused by illegal power supply

A Guyana Fire Service investigation has revealed that the fire which gutted the Singh’s Electronic World building on Sunday was electrical in origin.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle told Stabroek News that the fire started in the lot east of the building, where the Sachi’s building was previously located.

He explained that a makeshift meter malfunctioned at the tent that was set up at the lot and it led to the fire. The investigation further revealed that the persons responsible for the tent did not go through the Guyana Power and Light to secure a power supply.