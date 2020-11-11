Guyana News

UNICEF presents braille copies of Sexual Offences Act to disabilities commission

UNICEF Representative (acting) Irfan Akhtar (second from left) hands over copies of the Sexual Offences Act reproduced in braille to Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Disability Beverly Pile. Also in photo are UNICEF Education Specialist Audrey Michele Rodrigues (left) and NCD Programme officer Sondra Davidson Low.
UNICEF yesterday handed over 98 copies of the Sexual Offences Act in braille to the National Commission on Disability (NCD).

A release from UNICEF said that the presentation is part of a continuing initiative to ensure that all children, including those with disabilities, have access to crucial laws.

Acting UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar, made the presentation to Executive Secretary of the NCD, Beverly Pile, at a ceremony at the NCD’s office on Croal Street, Georgetown.