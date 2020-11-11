UNICEF presents braille copies of Sexual Offences Act to disabilities commission

UNICEF yesterday handed over 98 copies of the Sexual Offences Act in braille to the National Commission on Disability (NCD).

A release from UNICEF said that the presentation is part of a continuing initiative to ensure that all children, including those with disabilities, have access to crucial laws.

Acting UNICEF Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar, made the presentation to Executive Secretary of the NCD, Beverly Pile, at a ceremony at the NCD’s office on Croal Street, Georgetown.