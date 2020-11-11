A proper playing surface needed for football

Dear Editor,

“The ability to lead, or to be led are two pertinent factors affecting some local sports administrators today”, of which football is seemingly heading down that road.

Editor, can the collective hierarchy of the GFF Executive indicate if any modicum of happiness exists in its DNA as it relates to having a proper playing surface available to facilitate international matches, along with the modern amenities that the sport requires? Does the Leonora Track and Field facility have medical and security rooms, emergency exits and fire hydrants, along with fire extinguishers?

After all these were all requirements of FIFA, leading up to the 2010 World Cup qualifiers, which by the relevant requirements disqualified GCC, from being a host venue. Hence, the utilization of the Providence Cricket Stadium! As the former Hon. Asst: Sec/ Treasurer, GFA the privilege was mine to represent the Association’s interest in a one-day seminar at GCC, “Stadium Management and Security”.

Finally, with the AAG, President and the Hon. Minister of Sports visiting the Leonora Track and Field Facility recently ahead of Guyana hosting next year’s Junior Carifta Track and Field Championship, the theme of the visit primarily was upgrading the facility to an acceptable standard. “Forward planning and foresight at its best”, laudable indeed.

In a similar manner, can the GFF executive arrange such a visit in collaboration with the Sports Minister, in pursuit of achieving meaningful success, within a specific timeframe?

Yours faithfully,

Lester Sealey