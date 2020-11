Dear Editor,

It was very heart-rending and heart-breaking the story of the mother searching for three heart-wrenching days for her son only to finally find him in a morgue. What anguish.

An investigation should be conducted on how a missing person ended up in the morgue for three days.

My condolences to the grieving mother, relatives and friends of the deceased. May God give them the strength and courage to deal with what must be the greatest test of faith.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed