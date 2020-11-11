Big Man Cricket gets greenlight from CWI 

Days after seeking and receiving permission from the Ministry of Health to stage the much anticipated “Big Man Cricket tournament”, the organizers have been given the greenlight from Cricket West Indies (CWI) to stage the event.

Local organizers, via a release indicated that the favourable response was received after Big Mman’s Cricket parent body, Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) Steering Committee wrote to CWI to inform them about the objectives of the tournament.

The objectives include the promotion and development of Over 45s and Over 50s cricket throughout the Caribbean and further afield.

“We applaud your efforts to promote Over 50s cricket and to maintain the visibility of the West Indies in the global cricketing arena.” CWI said.

CWI had also supported the body last year in pulling together a quality West Indies Over 50s team for the March 2020 Over 50s World Cup held in South Africa.

“CWI notes your newly-formed association’s intention to again put together an Over 50s cricket team to represent the West Indies at the Over 50s World Cup in South Africa 2022, as well as your initiatives to promote Over 50s cricket by establishing “Big Man Cricket’ throughout the region at both Over 45s and Over 50s levels”. Big Man Cricket tournaments are aimed at engaging former First Class and Test cricketers who are now eligible to participate in the vintage tournaments.

CWI further added, “With respect to you and your members’ promoting Over 45s and Over 50s games within the region, we have no objection at this time to such matches taking place, on the basis of our understanding that none of the teams involved in these matches will feature any currently selected or active West Indies cricketers at either international or domestic level”.

Big Man Cricket- Guyana stated that their tournaments will not infringe on any ICC, CWI, or other Regional National teams’ tournaments as they are all geared towards retired cricketers. The CWI letter signed by its CEO, Johnny Grave, closed by stating “Congratulations again on your initiative: we hope your Big Man Cricket tournaments are a success and wish the Over 50s Team good luck in the 2022 Tournament in South Africa”.