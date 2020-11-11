Gray replaced as Red Force chairman of selectors

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Former West Indies pacer Tony Gray and former national batsman Keno Mason are out following a shake-up of the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force selection panel.

The Trinidad Newsday newspaper reported on Monday that the Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board had replaced Gray, the former chairman of the panel, and Mason.

The newspaper said the new chairman is Rajendra Mangalie, a former T&T spinner, and former national all-rounder Richard Kelly will be on the panel for the first time.

The newspaper also said Bodoe, who worked on the panel alongside Gray and Mason, had been offered the chairmanship, but he declined citing business commitments.

Gray served on the selection panel for the past five years and was chairman for the past two, when Red Force finished fourth in the West Indies Championship in 2019 and second this year behind champions, Barbados Pride.

The new selection panel will have their eyes set on the 2021 domestic West Indies competitions.

Cricket West Indies, the governing body for the sport in the Caribbean, is targeting February for the start of the Super50 Cup and early April for the start of the Championship.

Full details of the two premier competitions in the Caribbean have not be formalised yet though, because of complications prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The newspaper also reported that the TTCB will announce a new head coach by December 1.

Former West Indies pacer Mervyn Dillon is the incumbent, but his current contract ended in April.