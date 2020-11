A team of Indian engineers has started installation of 12 pumps that are to be placed across the coast, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said on Monday.

Mustapha told Stabroek News that the engineers, who were scheduled to be here months ago, were delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Guyana secured 12 pumps, comprising nine fixed pumps and three mobile pumps, which will be strategically placed, at a cost of US$3.6 million.