Man freed of charge of murdering market handyman

Eustace Griffith who had been accused of killing Stabroek Market handyman Steven Arthur was yesterday freed after Justice Navindra Singh upheld a no-case submission made by his attorney.

Following the submission, the judge directed the jury to formally return a verdict of not guilty and Griffith was informed that he was freed of the capital charge.

Griffith’s trial which commenced on Tuesday heard testimonies from police investigators that he had confessed to stabbing Arthur, stating that during a fight Arthur first pierced him with an icepick and he in turn stabbed him.