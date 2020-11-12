GPL purchasing 10 MW from MACORP to bridge shortfall

Finding that the project would be too costly, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) had to cancel requested Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from businesses to supply up to 30 MW of power and has instead decide to purchase from MACORP and Giftland.

To offset generation shortfalls which have led to blackouts, GPL is purchasing 5 MW of power from Giftland Mall and recently invested US$2.5M to buy generator sets totalling 10 MW from MACORP.

“GPL, when they looked at it, realized it would have been costly so they abandoned the process; they did not bother going through. Instead, they bought 10 MW of power generator sets from MACORP. The gensets will be owned by GPL. We have already brought in 5 MW from Giftland so that has put us to 15 MW,” Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar told Stabroek News.