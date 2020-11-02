GPL payment to Giftland for power

Dear Editor,
Giftland notes with alarm recent press reports alluding to being paid $35 million a month from GPL for the supply of power. We would like to correct this disinformation which is being taken out of context.
If GPL were to take $35 million worth of power then the fuel requirement for that would be around $26 million. The remaining funds would be split between wages, parts, depreciation
& servicing for 5 MW engines being run 24/7.
Yours faithfully,
Roy Beepat,
Chairman of the Giftland Group of
Companies