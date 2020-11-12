Non-resident PC students have decision to make

Amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, non-resident President’s College students have been given until tomorrow to decide whether they will become temporary resident students or transfer to secondary schools in the catchment area for face-to-face interaction.

Following a meeting held on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education has given non-resident students of President’s College time to decide where they would like to attend face-to –face classes, the Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Officer, Brushell Blackman told this newspaper. Blackman said that the students who decide that they don’t want to become resident students will be accepted into secondary schools close to their homes. He listed Diamond Secondary, Bladen Hall Secondary, Annandale Secondary and Hope Secondary as a few of those options.

The PRO said that the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has discussed this with the parents and has assured that the decision to have students attend school at all is up to them.

All resident students attending school at any dorm across the country are being tested for the virus before entering the institution. Ten students have tested positive since testing started over the weekend.

Schools have been permitted to reopen to facilitate face-to-face teaching for senior levels while the lower levels will continue the online and worksheet approach. Students are not going to be penalized if they opt to remain at home, however, they are encouraged to reach out to the Ministry and school to be informed and directed on how to study and properly continue their class curriculum.

Schools have been equipped with hand washing sinks and care packages for both teachers and students to ensure they are protected. The schools are also expected to create timetables that properly operate to ensure that too many persons are not gathered at the schools at once.