Sanitation worker died from multiple injuries in hospital fall

A post-mortem examination conducted on Kevin Smith, the sanitation worker who died on Sunday following an accident at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal, revealed his cause of death as multiple injuries.

An aunt of the deceased who asked to remain anonymous said in an interview with Stabroek News that Smith was considered to be her son. She that he came to live with her some seven years ago.

The aunt said that Smith began working with the R.O.K Construction Company about two months ago.

The relative added that family members are currently engaging with officials from the company to finalize funeral arrangements.

Smith was described as a pleasant, willing and fun individual.

According to a statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) on Sunday, Smith was descending on a lift that is only intended for the transport of food and laundry when it collapsed. He was rushed to the GPHC where he died while receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department, on its Facebook page said it is conducting an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

The post said, “The Minister of Labour is deeply worried about the recent fatality and offers condolences to the grieving family of the deceased.”

In a statement shared on the Ministry of Health Facebook page, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony extended his condolences to the relatives and colleagues of Smith.