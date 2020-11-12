Change beckons

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek” – Barack Obama

On the 24th of this month, it will be 20 months since Ricky Skerritt’s election to the post of President of Cricket West Indies (CWI). Much to the relief and approval of the fast diminishing group of West Indies cricket fans Skerritt had ousted the incumbent Dave Cameron, under whose guidance West Indies cricket seemed destined to plummet to the depths of despair in the cricketing world.

Skerritt, a past Cabinet Minister (2010 – 2015) in his native St Kitts and Nevis, and a former West Indies Cricket Manager (2000 – 2004), had exchanged barbs with Cameron prior to the CWI elections. Skerritt pointed out that during his tenure Cameron had caused “significant damage” to the CWI in terms of finances and reputation. Cameron retorted on the Caribbean Line and Length Talk Show, “Ricky has always mentioned how passionate he is about West Indies cricket. What most of us remember Ricky for is that period when he was manager of the team, the turmoil that occurred. I’m hoping that we’ll never get back to those days.”

In response, Skerritt had observed, “If Cameron wants to talk about turmoil, perhaps he can explain why former head coaches, Ottis Gibson, Phil Simmons, and the several others who Cameron hastily and summarily dismissed, from both the men’s and women’s teams, have collectively cost CWI well over US$1 million.”

However, the main knock against Cameron had been his extremely defiant resistance to implementing the changes recommended by the Patterson, Wilkins, and Barriteau reports. The three documents had summarily dismissed the archaic manner in which the board conducted the business of running West Indies cricket, and the Barriteau Report had gone further, proposing the resignation of the members of the then board, its dissolution, the appointment of an interim committee and the installation of a new governance framework.

While campaigning for office, Skerritt had stressed the need for greater transparency and commitment and promised that his stewardship would bring about the governance and performance principles necessary to push West Indies cricket forward. One of the first things done by the Skerritt Administration was the retention of the accounting firm Pannell Kerr Forster (PKF) to conduct a business situation assessment and review of CWI’s financial management systems, and to provide recommendations to address any shortcomings. The ‘Business Situation Assessment and Financial Review – 2019’ was duly received and adopted by CWI at its December 2019 meeting in St Maarten. However, despite the promises of transparency, the Skerritt Administration never released the report; it was eventually leaked to the media. The 60-page review by PKF was extremely critical of the Cameron Administration’s conduct and made several proposals to rectify the desperate situation of the board’s finances.

In terms of reviewing the governance structure of CWI, the Task Force for Corporate Governance was appointed to perform the duties. It was headed by Jamaican businessman and former Senator Don Wehby, and included UWI Vice Chancellor Hilary Beckles, Charles Wilkin QC, former West Indies vice-captain and wicketkeeper Deryck Murray, and Jamaican businessman O K Melhado, all prominent and familiar names in the region. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee was able to complete the assignment and presented its 36-page review to the CWI in August, three months ago. The Wehby Report’s proposals include the undertaking of “comprehensive reform” and reduction in the size of the board, as well as broader gender and skill set composition. It has also, among numerous other suggestions, proposed a reduction in the number of committees from 12 to five. Once again, we find ourselves listening to the echoes the Patterson, Wilkins and Barriteau reports (Wehby Report – SN editorial, 12th August, 2020).

On the 14th September, a release from CWI, stated that the board had approved the timelines for consultation and implementation of the Wehby Report following the presentation of a Board Paper entitled “Governance Reform Report – Next Steps” by CWI President Skerritt. The paper, which was widely circulated on the 17th August, called for the CWI Board of Directors, territorial boards, their members and all stakeholders, to do all that is possible to stimulate, encourage and facilitate the reading, discussion and consultation of the report.

According to the board paper, the first deadline was for the report reading and consultation process to be completed by 16th October, which hinged on the ability of territorial boards to effectively consult with their membership under the COVID-19 protocol group gathering limitations. It is hoped that any resulting suggestions and decision making, including actual resolutions for change of articles, will be completed by November 26th and can be put before an Extraordinary General Meeting which CWI hopes can take place, face-to-face, by the middle of December 2020.

Last week, prominent West Indian sports psychologist, Dr Rudi Webster, in an article titled ‘Implement the Wehby Report’ hinted at forthcoming difficulties. Reading between the lines, one rather suspects that Dr Webster has been privy to whispers through grapevine about an unwillingness to accept the proposed changes.

“Psychological rebirth and the creation of a new growth curve have been elusive. So too have been the revamping of stakeholders’ thoughts, attitudes, values and intent. Urgent structural reform of West Indies cricket is needed but some of the regional boards seem reluctant to accept change,” Dr Webster stated.

“So far, they have rejected recommendations for governance reform in the Patterson, Lucky, Wilkin and WICB/CARICOM [Barriteau] reports. Odds are that the just-concluded Wehby governance report will also be rejected, even though its acceptance and implementation can jumpstart the revival of West Indies cricket and direct it to a new growth path.

“One wonders if CWI and the regional cricket boards share a common vision, purpose and philosophy. One also wonders if troublesome forces like insularity, self-interest, and misuse of power are undermining teamwork and organizational progress,” Dr Webster further noted.

To long-suffering West Indian cricket fans who have been waiting patiently for the modernization of CWI’s archaic structure, these are very disturbing words. One hopes that Skerritt’s push for change will not be met by dinosauric resistance. The territorial boards should heed the words of English naturalist Charles Darwin, “It is not the strongest of species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”