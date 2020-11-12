Namilco renews RHTYSC sponsorship

The highly successful relationship between the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) and the National Milling Company of Guyana (Namilco) was extended another year after the company renewed its sponsorship on Monday.

Namilco, in 2019, came on board as the official sponsor of the RHTYSC Under-21 and first-division teams, replacing Gizmos and Gadgets.

The sponsorship is worth $400,000 for the next 12 months.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the renewal of the sponsorship as another major development as the two teams prepare for the restart of the Berbice Cricket Board 2020 cricket season.

He disclosed that the two teams had exceeded the expectations of the club’s management by performing outstandingly on and off the field.

The Under 21 team is waiting to play in the BCB Elizabeth Styles final while the first-division team won three tournaments and has to date reached the semi-finals of the BCB/Banks Beer two-day tournament.

The team also won the BCB Busta Champion-of-Champion 40 overs competition, the Ivan Madray 20/20 tournament and the Sky Vokda 50 overs tournament as it continued its domination of the game in Berbice.

The club has also seen its players go on to play for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies among them Clinton Pestano, Kevin Sinclair, Kelvon Anderson, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Christopher Deroop, Matthew Pottaya, Nyron Hicks, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneeta Grimmond and Shebiki Gajnabi while Assad Fudadin played for Jamaica Scorpions.

Off the field, the Namilco Thunder Bolt teams were involved in over 70 community developmental programmes as part of their personal development project.

Foster also stated that the 10 teams of the club are currently preparing to host the largest ever Christmas Charity programme.

He assured the company;s management that RHTYSC appreciates the support and that the two teams would continue to represent the Namilco Thunderbolt Flour brand with pride, discipline and positive results on the cricket field. Foster, after receiving the sponsorship cheque, handed over copies of a Covid 19 educational poster which the teams sponsored.

Namilco Managing Director, Bert Sukhai congratulated the club and the two teams on their outstanding performances and stated that the company was delighted that its faith was repaid. He urged the players to maintain a culture of discipline, hard work and dedication.

He also stated that Namilco is a company that believes in excellence and expects nothing less.

The Managing Director also expressed pleasure at the large amount of personal development programmes undertaken by the teams under the name of the sponsorship.

The Namilco Thunderbolt first-division team in 2021 will be led by Eon Hooper with Shawn Pereira as its vice-captain. Kelvon Anderson will lead the Under 21 team with Junior Sinclair as his deputy. The team management will be Ravindranauth Kissonlall, Simon Naidu and Tyrone Pottaya.