RHTYSC, NAMILCO make significant contributions to Port Mourant Hospital Therapy Unit

Patients seeking treatment at the Port Mourant Hospital Therapy Unit will now benefit from a better service as the cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club along with NAMILCO joined hands to donate over $300,000 worth of much needed items.

The donation was made Tuesday at the hospital by a delegation consisting of club officials and NAMILCO Marketing Supervisor Alicia Anderson during a simple presentation ceremony. The donation was done as a thank you gesture by the club and company for the role that the hospital played in not only saving the life of RHTYSC Secretary, Hilbert Foster but returning him to almost full health.