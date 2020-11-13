Over 1600 households critically affected by floods in first week of rainy season -CDC finds

During the first week of the rainy season, over 1600 households in five regions were critically affected by flooding, according to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

According to an update posted on the CDC’s Facebook page, as a result of the rainfall, thunderstorms and increasingly hide tides affecting the sea and river defence, it visited regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 and conducted assessments in critically affected areas, where a total to 1649 cleaning hampers were distributed to residents and regional authorities.

In Region Two, the CDC found 360 critically affected households, including in Charity, Annandale, Riverstown, Reliance, the Good Hope/Pomona RDC, the Aberdeen/Zorg-en-Vlygt NDC, the Annandale/Riverstown NDC, the Charity/Urasara NDC, and the Evergreen/Paradise NDC.