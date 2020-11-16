Former Region Six officer seeks President’s help to get benefits

Former APNU+AFC Member of Parliament and Regional Development Officer for Region Six, Barbara Pilgrim on Friday requested President Irfaan Ali’s assistance in ensuring that her benefits are paid to her.

Pilgrim told the president during his outreach in New Amsterdam that she was the region’s community development officer which falls under the Ministry of Local Government.

“When I got a letter of termination on the 11th of August, I was on annual leave on to the 20th of August, at the end of August I was entitled to six months gratuity and I have not been paid the six months gratuity although I made representation”.