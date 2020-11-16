Guyana could be recipient of Indian COVID vaccine – High Commissioner

India is hoping to roll out COVID-19 vaccines by the first quarter of 2021 and consideration is being given for developing countries such as Guyana to be on the priority list for receiving same once they are available, High Commissioner of India, Dr K J Srinivasa disclosed.

During an interview with Stabroek News last week, Srinivasa said that India is in the advanced stage of trials in developing the vaccines.

One of the vaccines, according to Srinivasa is being worked on by AstraZeneca Pharma, India Limited in collaboration with Oxford University and Serum Institute of India.