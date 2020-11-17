Adams says in contact with Office of the President on work status

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Dr. Vincent Adams says he is in communication with the Office of the President regarding his current work status.

Scheduled to resume duty yesterday after being sent off on his accumulated vacation leave in late August, Adams said that he did not return to his EPA office but is in communication with the Office of the President, as advised.

“No, I am not at office. I returned to Guyana and I am in communication with the Office of the President, as advised,” he told Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted.