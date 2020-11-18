Businessman in Peters Hall land controversy denies conspiracy to defraud state

Local businessman Eddie Doolal, the recipient of a lease from NICIL for controversial lands at Peters Hall yesterday said that the transactions for his plots can withstand scrutiny and he believes that he is caught in the middle of a political feud.

Doolal, who said that he was held by police for 72 hours for questioning into the matter, said that he has “cooperated fully with the police and provided adequate information including documents regarding the lease, the sale and assignment.”

He also denied that he sold his lease rights for $100, saying that the investor arrangement he entered into with a partner was to acquire finances to see the project though. Doolal did not say how much the investment capital was.